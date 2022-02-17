Former New Florence man sentenced to 5 years in prison for distributing meth, fentanyl

Feb. 17—A former Westmoreland County man was sentenced this week to five years in prison after his conviction for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Nicolas A Beard, 28, formerly of New Florence, was sentenced Wednesday by federal Judge Arthur J. Schwab in Johnstown.

According to information presented to the court, on Oct. 9 Beard possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl.

After completion of his sentence, Chung said Beard will be under supervised release for four years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Chung said the FBI, Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force and the Indiana County Drug Task Force participated in the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Beard.

