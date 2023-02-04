Former Florida CEO sentenced to prison for tax evasion

A former Florida CEO was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison after evading his federal income taxes.

Jason Cory, 49, was sentenced to 32 months in prison for “willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes,” according to a news release from The United States Department of Justice.

According to court records, between 2015 and 2019, Cory used his position as manager and CEO of two different companies to deposit more than $1.5 million deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled.

Officials said Cory did not report the income he earned through transfers to Gambit Matrix on his tax return for 2015 and did not file tax returns for the years 2016 through 2018 as required by law.

Cory used the money directed to Gambit Matrix to pay for personal expenses such as credit card bills, rent, and club memberships.

In total, Cory evaded more than $600,000 in taxes through his actions.

Cory, who is from Jacksonville, is set to serve 36 years of supervised release and to pay approximately $606,195 in restitution to the United States.

