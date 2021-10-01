Former Florida congressional candidate arrested following Jan. 6 charges

A former Florida Republican congressional candidate has been arrested following his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

BREAKING: Former Florida Republican congressional candidate & ex special forces soldier Jeremy Brown arrested for actions on #Jan6.



Jeremy Brown, an ex-special forces soldier who ran to become the representative of Florida's 14th Congressional District in 2020, was arrested by agents from the FBI on Friday for charges of criminal activity in and around the Capitol as alleged by a special agent in a court document uploaded to the website for George Washington University's Program on Extremism.

Brown sent messages via the messaging app Signal in which he arranged travel plans and meet-up points at the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Capitol, according to the document.



New: Feds arrested former FLA congressional candidate Jeremy Brown for activities related to the event of Jan 6th.



The special agent confirmed the identity and location of Brown during the rally due to his attire, in which he was dressed in "full military gear," with a "helmet, radio, a tactical vest," which also "displayed large surgical trauma shears tucked into a pack," according to the document.

"Based on the foregoing, your affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that BROWN violated [two laws] ... which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions," the document added.

As of Friday, there is no set court date for Brown, according to the Department of Justice.

More than 600 people have been arrested and charged with crimes relating to the events from Jan. 6 at the Capitol, according to the Justice Department. Authorities continue to search for those believed to have been connected to the attack, an effort that ramped up following a vote from the Democratic-controlled House in June to create a Jan. 6 commission tasked with investigating the events of that day.

