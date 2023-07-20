Former Florida corrections officer indicted for wire fraud, ID theft

The Department of Justice announced an indictment Thursday charging a former Florida corrections officer with fraud.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

40-year-old Katrina Denise McCoy, of Minneola, faces 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

READ: Robbery suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase on I-95, police say

According to the Justice Department, evidence presented in court shows that between March of 2019 and February of 2021, McCoy carried out a scheme using the identification of two other people to make false disability claims, and submitted phony documents to support those claims.

Investigators say she orchestrated fourteen wire transfers into her own bank account totaling nearly $40,000.

READ: Fight between two groups leads to deadly shooting at Walmart in Florida, police say

The case was investigated by the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance Fraud and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

It will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

READ: US imposes new sanctions aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue

If convicted, McCoy faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud and a two-year minimum mandatory prison sentence for the aggravated identity theft. She would also be ordered to forfeit the $39,570 acquired through the scheme.

An indictment merely serves as an allegation that a federal criminal offense has been committed. McCoy is still presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.