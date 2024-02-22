Former Florida Department of Revenue employee faces grand theft charge

Suspicious ATM activity at a local credit union led law enforcement to determine she deposited 41 altered money orders, the news release said.

A Florida Department of Revenue employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing almost $24,000 in tax dollars.

Paula Burke, 52, was charged with grand theft of more than $20,000, a second-degree felony. She was being held as of Thursday morning in the Leon County Detention Facility in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Burke "is charged with altering money orders intended for motor vehicle taxes and depositing them into her personal bank account while she worked for DOR," according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.

Suspicious ATM activity at a local credit union led law enforcement to determine she deposited 41 altered money orders, the news release said.

Burke is no longer working for the state.

