Former Florida deputy wanted after new abuse charges at Palmetto dogsitting business

A former Florida deputy charged with animal cruelty is now facing additional charges after failing to shut down his pet sitting business, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Anthony Zotto, 29, is facing an arrest warrant on a new case of animal cruelty, the deputies said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The warrant comes after detectives say the former Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputy continued to board dogs at his Pawsome Sitters business despite having been ordered by Manatee County Code Enforcement to stop conducting business at the pet-sitting business in Palmetto.

The sheriff’s office said between Nov. 18 and Nov. 29, Zotto agreed to board two dogs in exchange for payment, but when the owner came to pick them up, one of the dogs “looked sick and was in obvious discomfort.”

A veterinarian found the dog was suffering from open sores and severe dehydration, according to a release.

Detectives say through the investigation they learned the dog, while in Zotto’s care, was left in a confined space and sat in its own filth for an extended period.

Following the investigation, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Zotto, charging him with aggravated animal cruelty.

Deputies say they attempted to arrest Zotto, but he fled Manatee County and is believed to be in New York, according to a release.

Previous animal abuse allegations

Zotto was previously charged with animal cruelty on Nov. 2 after a video depicting him allegedly striking a dog at his pet-sitting business circulated on Facebook.

The video, as well as numerous complaints from citizens who saw it, attracted the attention of the State Attorney’s Office, which announced the animal cruelty charges in November.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office also put out a statement announcing that Zotto would be immediately terminated after the video came to their attention.

Zotto had been with the agency since 2022.

Manatee County Animal Services also cited Zotto with multiple civil ordinance violations.

A Change.org petition asking to shut down Pawesome Sitters and prosecute Zotto received nearly 5,000 signatures.

