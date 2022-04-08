Former Florida Elections Commission lawyer sentenced in child pornography case

Eric Lipman, general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission, speaks during a 2019 meeting of the board.

Eric Lipman, former general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker imposed the sentence during a hearing Friday at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee. Lipman must register as a sex offender and serve nine years of supervised release after his stay in prison.

More: Eric M. Lipman, Florida Elections Commission general counsel, arrested on child porn charges

Lipman, 60, was arrested April 7, 2021 — nearly a year to the day of his sentencing — after the Leon County Sheriff's Office got a tip about his computer activity from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

During a subsequent search of his home, local, state and federal law enforcement officers discovered 19 files of child sexual abuse material. They also found internet searches on his work laptop involving child sexual abuse, pedophiles and children between the ages of 3 and 5, according to arrest records.

More: Eric Lipman, former Florida Elections Commission lawyer, pleads guilty to child porn charges

“Those who seek to view and share child pornography facilitate the abuse of children by those who produce and profit from this illegal content,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Coody in a news release. “With the assistance of our law enforcement partners, we will ensure that those who engage in such heinous conduct will be held accountable for their actions.”

Lipman entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors last month. In exchange for pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute, receive and possess child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography, two other counts were dropped.

His lawyer, Richard H. Smith of Tallahassee, wrote in a sentencing memo that Lipman "lived an exemplary life" that was blemished by illegal conduct that occurred over a three-hour period on Feb. 11, 2021.

"Three hours of Mr. Lipman's 60 years have brought him to this point in his life," wrote Smith, who asked for the lowest possible sentence.

Story continues

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Former Florida Elections Commission lawyer sentenced in child pornography case