Former Florida nursing and rehab facility office manager arrested for grand theft

In a joint effort, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Orange Park Police Department have announced the arrest of Priscilla M. Sluder, the former office manager of a local nursing and rehab facility.

Sluder stands accused of grand theft, as she allegedly embezzled nearly $30,000 from resident trust fund accounts for her personal gain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Expressing her concern for Florida’s seniors, Attorney General Ashley Moody stated, “Florida seniors should not have to worry about their personal funds being stolen, especially from a manager of a nursing facility who is supposed to be looking out for them. The defendant’s actions are shameful, and I am grateful for my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit stopping this grand theft.”

Priscilla Sluder served as an assistant business office manager for Orange Park Nursing LLC, operating as The Palms Nursing and Rehab at Orange Park.

According to the findings, Sluder had been siphoning cash from the Patient Trust Fund, which is specifically set up to provide residents with access to funds for purchasing personal items.

Over a period of more than two years, Sluder allegedly stole a total of $29,504 from the accounts of at least 40 patients. Once learning of this discovery, the Palms Nursing and Rehab reimbursed all affected patients for their losses and subsequently terminated Sluder from her position.

Priscilla Sluder now faces a second-degree felony charge of grand theft, specifically for an amount exceeding $20,000 but less than $100,000.

Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will be handling the prosecution of the case in collaboration with the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.