Former Florida prosecutor suspended for sex with the victim in his domestic violence case

David J. Neal
·1 min read

An Orlando attorney, once an Orange County assistant state attorney, will begin his suspension Saturday for having sex with a domestic violence victim while handling her case.

The state Supreme Court handed down a 90-day suspension as an attorney for Abraham Elmazahi, who joined the Florida Bar in 2018.

According to Elmazahi’s guilty plea for consent judgment in this Florida Bar ethics matter, he had a misdemeanor domestic violence battery and violation of a domestic violence restraining order case involving John Neal. After the decision had been made to charge Neal, but while the case was going on, Elmazahi met and started a sexual relationship with the victim.

Neal allegedly violated the restraining order again and Elmazahi filed the charge in this second case. He got fired for that.

An investigation into the matter by the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office found that Elmazahi’s decisions made during the case were “objectively supported” by the facts of the case. But his relationship with the victim still was “improper and created a conflict of interest and he should’ve informed his office and opposing counsel of the relationship and withdrawn from the case.”

Silence, stolen money and illegally imported drugs get Florida attorneys disciplined

Blackmail, bank robbery, stealing from a special needs kid: bad South Florida lawyers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 7-month-old pulled from crashed truck after teens led Texas police on high-speed chase

    Police say the passenger was throwing “possible narcotics” out of the window as the driver sped down the highway.

  • Ukraine criticized for making female cadets parade in heels

    Ukraine’s defense minister is under pressure from members of the government over the decision to have female military cadets wear pumps with heels in an important parade. The statement followed last week’s announcement about the footwear in the parade planned for Aug. 24, the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

  • Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

    The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

  • Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn announce separation

    Couple confirm they will spent ‘some time apart’ but remain ‘committed’ to raising their one-year-old son together

  • Florida town responds to issue of delayed building repairs

    A Surfside, Florida, official pushed back Sunday on the idea that the town was responsible for slowing down a condo board’s plans to make needed structural repairs to a building that eventually collapsed, killing dozens. Following a Miami Herald report that it took more than a month for the town to respond to plans submitted by the building’s board in May, town manager Andrew Hyatt released a statement saying the issues under discussion were preliminary plans unrelated to structural work and not permits to begin repairs the building needed to pass a 40-year recertification. “It would appear that the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association sought to address a number of issues outside the scope of any proposed 40-year re-certification work," such as new natural gas lines and added parking, Hyatt's statement said.

  • Bill Cosby 'wants to get back on stage' after prison release

    Bill Cosby 'wants to get back on stage' after prison release

  • Face masks to become a personal choice in England, minister says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The wearing of face coverings in England will become a personal choice and the data that will determine if lockdown restrictions can be lifted this month was looking "very positive", Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday. "It will be a different period where we as private citizens make these judgments rather than the government telling you what to do," Jenrick told Sky News. Legal lockdown restrictions are due to be removed on July 19 under the government's roadmap and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out details about the final stage of easing in England in the coming days, Jenrick said.

  • Phylicia Rashad apologizes to Howard University community following outcry over supportive Cosby tweet

    The Howard U dean penned a letter to parents and students.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

    A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. It said al-Atrash was transferred to Israel's Hadassah Hospital.

  • Heisman Trophy Trust releases statement on Reggie Bush

    The ball appears to be in the NCAA's court.

  • Chrissy Teigen Masters One of Summer’s ‘It’ Trends in a Cut Out Maxi Dress and Sandals With John Legend

    Chrissy Teigen just took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a look that every woman needs in their closets this summer.

  • Faye Swetlik’s killer described himself as a ‘loner’ and ‘incel’ to those who knew him

    Faye Swetlik’s killer, Coty Taylor, identified himself with as part of online group that is hostile to women.

  • Best Buy's 4th of July sale is revolutionary! Score Sony, Samsung, Nintendo and more, starting at $10

    All the big brands are included: Beats, Xbox, Shark, iRobot, KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft, the list goes on and on!

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

    The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.

  • Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue

    The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.

  • White Nationalist Group Tries to March Through Philadelphia, Promptly Gets Chased Out of Town

    Members of Patriot Front, a known white nationalist group based in Texas, marched their way through Philadelphia on Saturday. But as 6 ABC News reports, it doesn’t sound like they stuck around for as long as they anticipated.

  • 11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95

    An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.