Former Florida teacher allegedly tipped off to teen sex arrest by deputy in custody after traveling to Mexico

A former teacher in Florida was arrested after arriving back in the U.S. from Mexico and is accused of having sexual relations with a teenage girl.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Omar Ayala, 31, was arrested on Monday after arriving on a flight to Orlando, Florida from Mexico.

Ayala is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor when he was 24 years old, and the victim was 16 or 17 years old. Customs and Border Patrol assisted in making the arrest possible, according to the department.

Officials in Florida have been trying to arrest Ayala for the past month. A former Osceola County Sheriff's deputy, Arturo Dominguez, allegedly told Ayala that a warrant was out for his arrest after a traffic stop.

FORMER FLORIDA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED AFTER TIPPING OFF FRIEND ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH MINOR

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Omar Ayala, 31, was arrested on Monday after arriving on a flight to Orlando, Florida from Mexico.

Dominguez was arrested on May 31 and is facing four felony charges - official misconduct by obstructing an investigation, accessory after the fact to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, unauthorized access of computer and devices and disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Ayala was a teacher and soccer coach at Okeechobee High School, according to WPTV.

FLORIDA HUMAN TRAFFICKER USED ADULT WOMAN AS 'BAIT' ON DATING APP, LURED GIRL INTO SEXUAL CONTRACT: SHERIFF

Arturo Dominguez, a former Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy, allegedly tipped off a friend accused of having sex with a minor before his arrest.

Dominguez allegedly ran Ayala's name in a database system before the traffic stop. Investigators allege that the former deputy told Ayala to flee.

According to investigators, they were lifelong friends.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.