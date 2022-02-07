Former Florida teacher arrested on child porn possession charge

A former Florida teacher was arrested last week on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Michael Paul Gillis, 64, of Jacksonville was arrested Wednesday after an FBI investigation found a computer disk drive with videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including at least one prepubescent child, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida.

Gillis has lived at the residence since 1994, and acknowledged he has downloaded and viewed child pornography of children as young as 3 years old, according to court documents. He told investigators he has been viewing and downloading porn for around 15 years including when employed as a teacher.

The documents stated that Gillis told investigators he has “never touched anybody” but when employed as a teacher would fantasize about touching children inappropriately although never acted on it.

Gillis faces up to 20 years in federal prison and potential lifetime of supervised release.