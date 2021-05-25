Former Floyd Central teacher accused of providing alcohol to a minor appears in court

May 24—NEW ALBANY — A former Floyd Central High School business teacher charged last week with providing alcohol to a student appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Floyd County.

Katherine Fondrisi, 38, was charged Friday with a level 5 felony for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a class B misdemeanor for furnishing alcohol to a minor, which police say was prior to the school's prom May 15.

Following the hearing in Floyd County Circuit Court, Fondrisi was booked into jail and then released on her own recognizance, which Chief Deputy Prosecutor Evan Bardach had agreed to in court.

Court records show a school resource officer was investigating four students who had been found with alcohol in the Floyd Central parking lot during prom, when he found a bag with alcohol and a liquor store receipt for $40.24 with Fondrisi's name on it. The following Monday, the officer and school administrators met with Fondrisi, who admitted to having bought vodka, rum, a beer and a cider for a student, and said that she had done so between five and 10 times before.

New Albany Floyd County Schools Superintendent Brad Snyder said that Fondrisi was immediately placed on paid administrative leave following the police interview, which is protocol for a staff member under investigation. He said the teacher came in two days later and resigned; she started at the school in December 2017 and had taught accounting, business management and personal finance.

"She acted inappropriately and we're disappointed," Snyder said, adding that with the criminal charges, "we're working with the sheriff and the prosecutor as appropriate."

Under state code, an Indiana teacher's license can be suspended or revoked for immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency and/or willful neglect of duty.

Fonsdrisi has a pretrial conference set for July 20 at 1:30 p.m. No other court dates have been set at this time.