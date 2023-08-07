Former football coach and a father of 2 died within days of each other in Tri-Cities

Families are mourning two Tri-Cities men after they were both discovered dead in unrelated shootings over the weekend.

Daniel Bueno, 36, of Kennewick, was shot on the 2600 block of West Sixth Avenue about 9:47 p.m.

Less than a day later, Alan Michel “Bug” Hyde, 27, of Burbank, was found dead in a car in a farm field about two miles north of Pasco, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were being remembered fondly on social media Monday.

Some praised Bueno for giving his girlfriend’s family great emotional support when they were suffering through a recent tragedy. He was the father of two.

“My dear sweet friend... you deserved better than what this life gave you,” one person commented on Kennewick police’s Facebook post. “My heart is broken.”

Hyde, the son of a long-time football coach, Mike Hyde, was remembered a good guy who helped his father coach until his death in 2021. Bug Hyde had been married for a little over a year.

He helped coach Burbank Youth Football, along with helping his father with 6th- and 8th-grade teams in Richland, according to a GoFundMe set up for his father. They also started another football program, The Columbia Basin Select.

He also worked with his father at New Tradition Homes, according to the GoFundMe page.

Police have said they are investigating both deaths as homicides. Autopsies for both are scheduled with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office — Hyde on Tuesday and Bueno on Wednesday.

No one has been arrested in either shooting.

Kennewick shooting

Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on the 2600 block of West Sixth Avenue near the intersection with South Conway Street.

It was initially reported to emergency crews that a man was shot in the arm. It’s unclear if that was the case but investigators determined that the man later identified as Bueno was inside a car when he was shot, Commander Aaron Clem told the Herald.

He was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Detectives served a search warrant on Sunday morning in connection with the shooting on the 2200 block of West Fourth Avenue with help from the Tri-City Regional SWAT team. It’s not clear how the home was connected to the investigation.

It is early in the investigation, Clem said. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking nearby residents if they have security camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number, 509-628-0333.

Pasco shooting

Franklin County deputies were called to check on a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Taylor Flats and and Selph Landing roads, about two miles north of Pasco at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Inside, they discovered Bug Hyde dead.

According to dispatch reports, there was a gun spotted inside the car.

Coroner Curtis McGary said he appeared to die from a gunshot wound but the autopsy will help determine whether he died by homicide or suicide.