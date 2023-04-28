Former FOP leaders plead guilty to misusing money

Apr. 27—A former St. Joseph police officer and his wife, a former sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges in a wire fraud scheme involving Fraternal Order of Police funds.

Michael A. Hardin, 47, and Sarah J. Hardin, 43, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, according to a Department of Justice press release. Their guilty pleas mean the Hardins admit to using debit cards linked to the FOP for unauthorized purchases.

Michael Hardin was a member of the St. Joseph Police Department and was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 for about 10 years until 2020.

Sarah Hardin admitted she made hundreds of personal purchases with the organization's debit card during her time as FOP treasurer, totaling at least $77,342, according to the government's financial investigation. The analysis also found an additional $22,484 in unauthorized purchases from 2015 to 2019. She admitted to using funds for personal purchases at her residence, according to the press release.

The analysis also identified unauthorized expenses totaling between $6,500 and $15,000 associated with Michael Hardin during his time as president. He admitted to fraudulently using the debit card for hotels, according to the press release.

The Hardins must pay a money judgment in an amount to be determined.

They also each face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of the investigation.