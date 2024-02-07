Former Fore Group employee returns to stand in Michelle Troconis trial

Former Fore Group project manager Pawel Gumienny returned to the witness stand in Stamford Wednesday morning in the trial for Michelle Troconis.

Gumienny, who was working for Fotis Dulos in 2019 when Dulos’ estranged wife disappeared, has been given immunity from the state in exchange for his testimony.

Wednesday marked his second day on the stand and the 19th day in the trial for Troconis, who was dating and living with Dulos when Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared. Farber Dulos’ body has never been found and she has been declared legally dead.

Gumienny on Wednesday testified about two times he heard Troconis reference Farber Dulos’ death.

He said that Troconis threatened to kill Farber Dulos after Troconis and her daughter’s photos were shown on the news in connection to Farber Dulos’ disappearance. A search for the missing mother prompted widespread news reports.

Troconis said “I’m gonna kill the (expletive) b—- when she turns up,” Gumienny testified.

He also said on the stand that he remembered a conversation before Farber Dulos went missing when Dulos brought up the fact that Farber Dulos wouldn’t let their children come to visit the dying Labrador named Beckham.

He then asked if he could say “bad words” while on the stand. McGuiness said yes.

“She said, ‘That b—- should be buried right next to this dog,'” Gumienny testified.

Ex-Fore Group employee testifies in Troconis trial, feared for job when pressured by Dulos

Troconis is charged with plotting with Dulos to kill Farber Dulos and with helping him cover up the crimes.

Investigators allege Dulos laid in wait for Farber Dulos on the morning of May 24, 2019, and attacked her in her garage at 69 Welles Lane in New Canaan, killing her. The pair were in the midst of a divorce and custody battle at that time.

On Tuesday, Gumienny also testified that in the months leading up to Farber Dulos’ disappearance, Dulos was asking another man about potential surveillance cameras on his estranged wife’ New Canaan home, where she lived with their five children.

Also before the disappearance, Gumienny said Dulos had him relocate a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that he was storing at Dulos’ home at 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington to a nearby Fore Group property at 80 Mountain Spring Road.

He also said Dulos would often drive his Tacoma, which was having mechanical issues, even though he asked him not to.

Investigators allege Dulos drove that truck to New Canaan the morning he attacked his wife. The jury has seen surveillance videos from the Merritt Parkway that show a red pickup truck matching the Tacoma driving toward New Canaan and then later back toward Farmington.

That pickup truck has been the subject of much testimony in the trial so far. Gumienny testified Tuesday that Dulos pressured him repeatedly to replace the seats in that truck and put them somewhere no one would ever find them. Dulos suggested replacing them with seats from a junkyard and later, his own wrecked Porsche, Gumienny said.

He said Dulos was worried about investigators finding a hair in the truck that would link him to his wife’s disappearance.

Gumienny said he went to a junkyard with Dulos to look for seats and eventually replaced the seats in his truck with seats from Dulos’ Porsche, which the jury has seen pictures of, to appease Dulos even though he was becoming “suspicious” of his boss.

He said he was worried about losing his job and his green card and being able to provide for his family if Dulos was angry with him. But he kept the seats that were in that truck the day Farber Dulos vanished.

Prosecutors have introduced evidence connecting Tacoma to Farber Dulos’ disappearance and death.

So far on Wednesday, the jury is seeing surveillance videos of three other vehicles associated with Dulos: a black Ford F-150 Raptor, a white Jeep Cherokee and a black Chevrolet Suburban, driving in Farmington on May 24, 2019.

Troconis’ defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn began his cross-examination of Gumienny at 10:42 a.m.