Former forecaster Geni Cavitt recalls 10News memories
Former weather reporter Geni Cavitt forecasted for ABC 10News from 2000 to 2008.
Former weather reporter Geni Cavitt forecasted for ABC 10News from 2000 to 2008.
Biden has formally sided with striking auto workers against their corporate bosses. Here's what could go wrong.
The company's origin dates all the way back to 2017, when it was founded by former Apple employees, Bethany Bongiorno, Imran Chaudhri. In spite -- or perhaps because -- of such mysteries, Humane is now an extremely well-funded early stage startup. The $100 million B round arrived the following September, including Tiger Global Management, SoftBank Group, BOND, Forerunner Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures.
Nearly 60% off right now, this one-size-fits-all top is adored by 7,700+ shoppers.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Spooky season is here and we're thriving.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
Joshua Primo was released by the Spurs in October after he allegedly exposed himself repeatedly to the team’s psychologist.
Bachelor Nation, it's time to go to paradise...
Fury and Usyk are continuing the trend of chasing undisputed glory, just like Canelo Alvarez will be doing Saturday night.
Fury and Usyk came close to striking a deal at the end of 2022, but it fell apart over a disagreement on the percentage split for a potential rematch.
The only issue some fans of the hotly anticipated "Golden Bachelor" had was that at 60 minutes, there wasn't enough.
It's like a sundress, but for the fall.
Mel Tucker was fired for cause this week after allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist.
macOS Sonoma shows that Apple can still come up with new ways to make its desktop OS more pleasant.
It works fast to revive pilled fabrics, from sweaters to sofas.
"All the retail workers SCREAMING NOOOO..."
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
The candidates might be the same, but shifting battlegrounds, new voters and possible spoilers mean 2024 won’t be a 2020 rerun.
Former Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg's startup Meeno, which aims to fight loneliness through an AI-powered chatbot, announced that it has raised a $3.9 million seed round led by Sequoia. Apart from Sequoia, Andrew Ng’s AI Fund and NEA participated in the seed round. Meeno listed several angel investors at that time, including Megan Jones Bell (clinical director of Mental Health, Google), Jim Lanzone (the CEO of Yahoo, TechCrunch's parent company), Eileen Burbidge (Passion Capital), André Heinz, Peter Rojas, Balance Pilot Capital (Charles Campbell Roberts) and Joe Zadeh (former Airbnb VP Product).
The "Happy Days" star on the 1977 shark jump that entered TV history.