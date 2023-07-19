Former Forestview High School coach accused of sex with student

A former track coach at Forestview High School in Gastonia is facing numerous charges after allegedly having sex with a student he met at a party.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was in court Wednesday when John Chandler Caldwell was officially indicted for multiple counts of indecent liberties with a student and sex acts with a student.

According to testimony in court on Wednesday, Caldwell allegedly met a student when she was 17 and he was 26. They had sex multiple times between April 2018 and Aug. 2019.

The victim reported the abuse after suspecting that Caldwell was grooming her younger sister for a relationship.

Caldwell is the son of a former superior court judge, Jesse Caldwell. The former judge was by his son’s side in court, along with a former district attorney for Gaston County.

Due to Caldwell’s family ties to the court, a judge from Mecklenburg County was brought in to oversee the case.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Caldwell was made eligible for release on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Earlier this year, Caldwell was named the head coach of cross country at the University of Mount Olive. Records show that Caldwell is still affiliated with the track team.

