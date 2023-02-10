Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced to probation in fatal drunk-driving crash

A former Fort Bliss soldier was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he was found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter.

Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday by a jury in connection with a fatal 2020 drunken-driving crash, according to court records. The same jury found him guilty in the case the previous day.

Ivan Romo

Romo was facing up to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.

"It was a tough case, as is any case involving a death," Romo's lawyer Leonard Morales said in a statement. "At the end of the day, I think the jury considered all of the facts and circumstances and came to the decision they felt was right. For my part, I just did my best to give the jury all the information I could about my client, Mr. Romo."

Romo, who was 27 at the time of the incident, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram about 11 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020, when he was accused of running a red light at the intersection of Raynor Street and Yandell Drive in Central El Paso, Police Department officials said.

He then struck Celso Manuel Garcia, 38, who was driving his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle on Yandell. Garcia had the green light when he entered the intersection, officials said.

Garcia died at the scene.

Romo also struck a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2007 Nissan Versa that were parked on the street, officials said.

Romo originally was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Jan. 10, 2020, on a $100,000 bond. He was wearing U.S. Army fatigues in his booking photo. He posted bond Jan. 13, 2020, according to jail records.

