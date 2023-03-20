Former Fort Bragg soldier back in NC on murder charge in 2010 Fayetteville slaying

A former Fort Bragg soldier arrested in Texas last month in a cold-case Fayetteville slaying was returned to North Carolina last week to face trial in Cumberland County.

Joshua Aaron Richardson, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 31, 2010, stabbing death of Terrance Plummer Jr., 22, police said. Plummer was found stabbed to death in an abandoned Rhew Street apartment. The killing went unsolved until December 2022 when forensic evidence tied Richardson to the crime scene, court records state.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians process the scene at 334 Rhew St. on May 31, 2010, where the body of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. was found. A former Fort Bragg soldier is charged in the killing and was returned from Texas last week to face charges in Cumberland County in the slaying.

Richardson was arrested in Houston on Feb. 7 and was held without bail in the Harris County, Texas jail, until he was booked into the Cumberland County jail on Thursday. Harris County court records show he initially declined to waive extradition to North Carolina but agreed on March 10 to return to the state.

At the time of the killing, according to the arrest warrant, Richardson was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg. The warrant states he left the Army after four years of service and moved to Texas nearly a year after the killing.

According to the autopsy, Plummer sustained at least 31 stab wounds to the legs, face, neck, arms and chest — two of which punctured both lungs, causing death.

Anyone with further information on Plummer’s killing is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

