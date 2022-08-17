Former Fort Gordon soldier sentenced to prison for child porn

Aug. 17—A former Fort Gordon soldier will spend 15 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Joshua Gamble, 30, of Fort Gordon was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography, David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a media release.

Additionally, Gamble will have to pay a $5,000 fine, serve 20 years of supervised release after his prison sentence and register as a sex offender.

Gamble is not eligible for parole in the federal system.

"Joshua Gamble could have served honorably in the military, but instead served his own depravity by using the internet to exploit vulnerable children," said Estes in a media release. "Our vigilant law enforcement partners continue to perform outstanding work in identifying and shutting down these predators."

Gamble's sentence comes after a 2021 investigation from FBI agents on reports of illegal distribution of child pornography via an internet chat application, the release said. Gamble was arrested after his barracks were searched at Fort Gordon.

Before joining the military in May 2021, he worked as a middle-school paraprofessional in Minnesota.

"This sentence should send a clear message to anyone who would try to take advantage of innocent children," said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "Gamble's 15 years in prison will give him plenty of time to think about his unacceptable behavior, but more importantly while in prison, he won't be able to do harm to any more children."

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation should call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or visit report.cybertip.org.