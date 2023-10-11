Former Fort Liberty soldier appears in court for hit and run death case charges

A former Fort Liberty sergeant made his first appearance in Cumberland County Superior Court last week after being indicted by a grand jury in August in a December street race that ended in the death of 23-year-old Eu Gene Roberts Jr., of Fayetteville.

Johnnie Keheir Giddens, 27, of Fayetteville, was arraigned Oct. 4, on felony fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle, felony reckless driving and misdemeanor speeding 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, court records show.

In District Court, he is also facing misdemeanor charges in the case of death by vehicle, unlawful racing on streets and highways and failure to stop at a red light, the records show.

At the time of Giddens' arrest, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps said, Giddens had served in the Army for six years and was a chaplain assistant with the 18th Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. The spokesman said Giddens was not serving as a chaplain assistant when he was arrested because at the time he'd been "placed in a different administrative role for another incident involving misconduct.”

Maj. Matt Visser, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, said on Friday that Giddens separated from the Army in January 2023.

What court records state

According to the court records, at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, Giddens and Robets allegedly engaged in a speeding competition on Skibo Road.

The arrest report stated that a Fayetteville police officer first spotted the racing vehicles along Cliffdale Road.

The report stated that once the vehicles passed the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Waters Edge Drive, Roberts’ car began driving in a “zig-zag” pattern, to prevent other vehicles from passing the racing cars.

Upon reaching the intersection of Cliffdale and Skibo roads at a red light, Roberts’ car blocked traffic as both cars slowed next to each other, indicating "that both vehicles were about to engage in another speed competition,” an officer wrote in the charging document.

The officer alleged that when he turned on his lights and siren to make a traffic stop, Giddens’ drove “at least 80 to 90 mph in a 45 mph zone,” in a bid to escape, and that both Giddens’ and Roberts’ cars swerved around, cut off and nearly struck several vehicles in the process.

The officer said he disengaged from the pursuit and last saw both vehicles traveling near Skibo and Morganton roads. Less than two minutes later, the record states, the officer learned of a fatal crash at the intersection.

The record states that as the speeding vehicles reached Morganton Road, Roberts was in front when he ran a red light and collided with a 2016 Chevy Tahoe and a 2019 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Tahoe, Angelia Holmes, 52, of Hope Mills, was taken to the hospital for her injuries, a Police Department news release stated. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Hannah Barton, 28, of Fayetteville, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.

According to the release, Roberts’ Acura burst into flames as it came to rest at a BP gas station. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the record states.

Police allege Giddens Charger was captured on a traffic camera continuing through the red light and leaving the scene.

What phone records reveal

After making contact with Giddens' wife, whose name was on the Charger's registration, the woman told officers her husband was out with his friends and had “contacted her stating there was an incident with his friend,” court records state.

The charging document that police recovered a video from Giddens' phone that was recorded shortly before the wreck allegedly showing Giddens and Roberts drinking alcohol together at a house party.

“In text messages between Mr. Giddens and (his wife), Mr. Giddens stated that he felt like it was his fault,” the charging document states.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

