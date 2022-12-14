Former Fort Mill teacher accused of uploading child porn, warrant says

A former Fort Mill teacher has been arrested after police say he uploaded child porn to his Google account, according to an arrest warrant.

Authorities: Ballantyne middle school teacher accused of sharing child pornography

The York County Sheriff’s Office said in July, Timothy Gano Smith uploaded, shared and distributed child porn.

The file depicted a naked girl about 10 years old, the warrant stated.

The Google account was accessed from his home in Tega Cay.

Investigators are not sure if the girl lives in the area or if there could be any other victims locally.

The Fort Mill School District said once they were notified of the investigation, they terminated Smith.

“The district was previously made aware of an investigation by law enforcement involving an employee that was unrelated to the district, said Joe Burke, the Public Information Officer for the Fort Mill School District. “Shortly after learning of the investigation, the individual’s employment with the district was terminated,” said Burke.

Timothy Smith is charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to warrants obtained by Channel 9.

This is a developing story.

