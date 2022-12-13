Former Fort Mill teacher charged with sexual exploitation of minor, sheriff says

A former teacher at two schools in the Fort Mill District has been charged with distributing a sexually explicit video of a minor child who was undressing, according to York County sheriff officials and arrest warrants.

Timothy Gano Smith, 50, of Tega Cay, was arrested Tuesday morning when he turned himself in, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Faris, jail records, and a sheriff’s office arrest warrant.

Smith was most recently a teacher at Pleasant Knoll Middle School and another school before that, Faris said.

The warrant alleges that in July, Smith used a personal Google account to upload, share or otherwise distribute a digital file which “contained a visual representation of a minor appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

The file shows a female minor child as young as age 10 undressing, the warrant states.

No information has been released about the victim. Sheriff’s officials said in a written statement there is no indication the victim is local, but said in the statement law enforcement is not sure where the victim is from.

School district statement

In a statement to The Herald, Fort Mill school district spokesman Joe Burke said a former employee had been terminated after district officials learned of an investigation by law enforcement.

The district said in the statement the investigation was unrelated to the school district. Here’s the statement:

“The district was previously made aware of an investigation by law enforcement involving an employee that was unrelated to the district. Shortly after learning of the investigation, the individual’s employment with the district was terminated. Questions regarding the investigation, arrest or charges filed should be directed to law enforcement. The district cannot comment any further at this time.”

The date of termination was not released by the school district.

The charge against Smith is a felony that carries a sentence of two to 10 years for a conviction, South Carolina law states.

Smith was formally booked into the York County jail shortly before noon Tuesday on the charge, jail records on the sheriff’s office Web site show. He has not yet had a first court appearance.

Check back for updates.