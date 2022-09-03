Former Fort Stockton educator/coach arrested for improper educator, student relationship

Sep. 2—EL PASO — On June 20, El Paso Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in Fabens in reference to information on an improper relationship between an educator and student, a post from the EPSO Facebook detailed.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies received information that a coach employed with the Fabens Independent School District was sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to the sheriff's office website.

At that time, the investigation was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained information that the coach and student had sexual intercourse inside a locker room at Fabens High School, located at 601 NE G, on June 16, the site said.

The coach was identified as 27-year-old Cale James Danielson. Danielson was no longer employed with Fabens ISD when the investigation was conducted and was no longer living in El Paso County. A warrant of arrest was issued for Danielson for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student with a $50,000 bond. Danielson turned himself in on Aug. 17 at the El Paso County Detention Facility. Danielson posted bond that same day and is no longer in custody.

The Fort Stockton Pioneer newspaper reported in June that Danielson had been hired at the school district as a middle school teacher, PE/coach. But a news report said he was no longer working at Fort Stockton ISD.

Fort Stockton Superintendent Gabriel Zamora issued the following statement:

"The safety of our students is a top priority at Fort Stockton ISD. The district would never knowingly place our students or our staff in harm's way. Our human resources specialists conduct background investigations, review SBEC certifications, among other safety precautions of prospective and current employees. Upon being made aware of criminal allegations against a new hire, previously employed at a district in El Paso County, immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of our students. The actions taken were of a precautionary measure and should not be construed as an implication of guilt over matters that did not take place within our district's boundaries. FSISD will continue to work with our school attorneys to pursue the correct course of action for all parties involved."