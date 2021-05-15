Former Fort Worth police captain, whose service was ‘his great honor,’ dies at 88

1 / 4

Former Fort Worth police captain, whose service was ‘his great honor,’ dies at 88

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Howland
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charles Hogue, a longtime Fort Worth officer commended for his work in large narcotics cases who eventually became the chief of police in Hurst, died early Thursday in his sleep, his wife, Janice Hogue, told the Star-Telegram. He was 88.

He began his career in 1955 as a beat cop walking the streets of Fort Worth, checking on the rowdy bars and walk-up hotels of the day, according to Jerry Blaisdell, a 76-year-old former Weatherford police chief who was close with Hogue. He came into law enforcement during a transitional period, as Blaisdell described, with the gangster era receding into the past and more modern crime lurking ahead. In the late 1960s and the ‘70s, drugs were spreading like they hadn’t before, into high schools and colleges, Blaisdell said. Gambling and prostitution were on the rise.

Hogue, Blaisdell said, was told by city leadership to take a larger role in combating these problems.

He was made a lieutenant around 1963 and roughly two years later became captain, where he served for many years. He rose to the role of deputy chief and then departed in 1985 to become the Hurst chief of police. He served as the commanding officer of the Tarrant County Narcotics Investigation Unit and his final job before he retired was as the president of the Parker County Crime Commission.

As much as he was known for his accomplishments in law enforcement, Blaisdell said, Hogue garnered a reputation among officers as a humble and unflashy leader who took newcomers under his wing.

Blaisdell and another former law enforcement officer visited with Charles on Wednesday, the day before he died. They told him “how much we appreciated what he had done for us,” he said, and reminisced about times they spent together long ago.

“Charles Hogue was probably one of the most respected police officers, not just in Fort Worth but regionally,” Blaisdell said over the phone on Saturday. “He influenced the lives of so, so many people — young men and women who had the opportunity to work with him. He not only developed some really good police officers, but he developed some really good people.”

He had several underlying conditions, according to the 85-year-old Janice, the most serious of which was a heart valve problem. His family had been trying since the beginning of the pandemic to protect him from catching the coronavirus, and they were successful, Janice said. But he still developed double pneumonia before Christmas last year, an illness he wasn’t able to fully fight off.

Janice listened on Wednesday night as her husband chatted with his friends in their Hurst home, reliving funny moments in their careers. It lifted his spirits.

“After they left, Charles and I spent a couple hours talking about it,” she said. “He was smiling and enjoying it.”

He began to fall asleep as they sat in front of the TV that night, as the “The Masked Singer” played on NBC. Their son found him deceased in bed around 3 a.m. Thursday when he got up to work out. Though it was sad, Janice said, they were grateful he “went peacefully in his sleep.”

He is survived by his wife; his son, Charles Hogue Jr., daughter, Debra Dukeminier; daughter-in-law Mary Garcia Hogue; son-in-law Ray Dukeminier; brother Harold “Bud” Hogue; two nieces and two nephews; and five grandchildren.

Charles Harn, a Fort Worth police captain, said in a statement on Saturday Charles was with the department for 29 years, including 15 with the department of narcotics and vice squad. He won both officer of the year and commanding officer of the year awards during his tenure, Harn said.

“Charles was able to positively influence many officers over his distinguished career,” Harn said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Charles explicitly told family he didn’t want a funeral or a procession, because he knew from experience law enforcement ceremonies often took officers away from possibly more important work, Janice said. He always told her, she said, it “just takes too many men off their beat.”

It wasn’t a surprising sentiment, friends say, for a man who avoided the spotlight through his career as a public servant but quietly grew into a leader.

In June 1982, the Texas War on Drugs committee — headed by H. Ross Perot — named Hogue the law enforcement narcotics supervisor of the year, according to Star-Telegram archives. In a nominating letter, the DEA of Fort Worth wrote his cooperation with other agencies led to many successful drug operations. Then-Deputy Chief Jack Bicknell said, “His greatest attribute is his integrity.”

Janice said her husband was respected everywhere he went, from church to the police department. Though his job was demanding, Janice said, he made time for his children. He was at their school carnivals and their open houses. He did the Y Indian Guides program with his son when he was 6.

When they lived in Aledo and had a large garden, he got into bee-keeping and kept 16 hives, Janice said. He liked to learn where plants came from.

“He was gone a lot but as our son grew up, he understood,” she said. “If he could possibly get there, he would, but if he couldn’t get there, he was taking care of the community. That was his great honor.”

Janice grew up three houses away from Charles and as a child knew his two brothers well, but didn’t begin to date him until the end of high school and college. She thought he was handsome, especially in his police uniform, and had a good personality and smile, she said. She married him when she was 21.

In recent years, the couple crossed a couple of items off of Charles’ bucket list — visiting Normandy and its surrounding countries, and the Panama Canal.

He enjoyed his life, she said, in his retirement and his long law enforcement career.

“That’s what was the wonderful thing about Charles,” she said. “No matter how hard the work was, or how big the task or complicated, he was happy doing it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ja’Wuan James: NFLPA needs to have our backs if we’re injured away from team facilities

    The NFL Players Association is advising players not to participate in voluntary offseason workouts at team facilities. Two players on the Broncos have suffered season-ending injuries away from team facilities this offseason. And one of those players seems unhappy with the NFLPA, given that his injury away from the team facility allows the Broncos to [more]

  • Broncos release Ju’Wuan James

    Ja'Wuan James is now a former member of the Broncos. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that James has been released. The Broncos placed James on the reserve/non-football injury list last week after he tore his Achilles while working out on his own away from the team’s facility. News of his release comes shortly [more]

  • Zimbabwe minister rebukes judiciary after chief justice ruling

    Zimbabwe's justice minister accused the country's judiciary of being "captured" by foreign forces seeking to destabilise the government after the High Court ruled it was illegal to extend the tenure of the chief justice by five more years. Three judges of the High Court said in a judgment on Saturday that Luke Malaba had ceased being a judge and chief justice after he turned 70 years old. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said in a strongly worded statement late on Saturday that the ruling was "a typical case of overreach and as government we cannot accept that."

  • Investigation finds more than 100 convicted paedophiles openly using Instagram

    Instagram has been branded a “disgrace” by Britain’s top child protection police officer, after a Telegraph investigation found more than 100 convicted paedophiles openly using the social network. Chief constable Simon Bailey accused social media companies of putting profit before their “social and moral responsibility” to protect children, as this newspaper found known abusers following young schoolchildren as well as posting topless selfies of themselves on the app. A number of paedophiles uncovered on Instagram, which allows users as young as 13 on the service, were the most serious offenders, including two serving 20 years in jail for raping young children. Instagram said it bans all sex offenders when it finds them or is nofitied by the authorities and that it has trained police forces to flag known abusers once convicted. The company also said it had removed all the accounts flagged to it by The Telegraph’s investigation. Police are now also examining the accounts uncovered by the paper with an active investigation under way into at least one suspect as a result. In an exclusive oped (below), Mr Bailey, who is the National Police Chiefs Council’s child protection lead as well as chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, compared social media sites to a high street shop that invites children in but has paedophiles hiding in the corner ready to abuse them. He said: “The fact that this paper has been able to identify and provide me with the details of 100 convicted sex offenders who have Instagram account contrary to the company’s policy speaks volumes about their commitment to policing their own site. “It is a disgrace that the social and moral responsibility of these companies are simply ignored for profit and for the benefit of shareholders.” In recent weeks, the investigation uncovered numerous accounts with the same name and photo as scores of paedophiles who have been convicted and jailed for serious offences over the last decade. Among them was an account for Allen Cain from Chester, who was 29 in 2019 when he was jailed for 20 years for raping a 12-year-old girl, who he claimed “seduced” him. Another account, linked to Aaron Shelton, from Derby, who was placed on the sex offenders’ register in 2019 aged 19 for trying to groom underage children over social media, was found following more than 1,300 other people on Instagram, including young schoolgirls.

  • Robert De Niro Says 'I Tore My Quad Somehow' and Gives Update on Injury: 'Pain Was Excruciating'

    "When you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things," Robert De Niro said after injuring his leg on the set of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma

  • Antonio Brown sued for assault and battery over altercation with moving truck driver

    Antonio Brown pleaded no contest in 2020 after allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver.

  • Rob McElhenney Says He Had To “Throw Out” Season 2 Of ‘Mythic Quest’ Amid The Pandemic – Contenders TV

    Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest had begun shooting its second season when coronavirus swept the globe last year. Like many productions, it spelled game over for the workplace comedy, and prompted a major rewrite from co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz. Speaking during Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event, McElhenney reflected on the pandemic-shaped “wrench in […]

  • RIP to the 90-Day Theatrical Window

    Pour one out for the 90-day theatrical window. The decades-old staple of the film world slipped the surly bonds of Earth during COVID, perhaps the most consequential example of how the pandemic has upended the cinema business. The roughly three-month timeframe the industry calls the theatrical window, the longstanding agreement between Hollywood studios and theater […]

  • UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

    Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...

  • Woman pays dearly for accusing Senegal opposition leader of rape

    Adji Sarr, who has accused Senegal's opposition leader of rape, has learned the consequences of speaking out about sexual abuse in the conservative West African country the hard way.

  • Moment speeding Audi driver loses control causing car to hit baby in pram

    Kamran Khan, 29, was driving a high-performance Audi RS6, which can go up to 150mph.

  • John Force, Brittany Force tie Special Record at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

    Here's Saturday qualifying, Sunday elimination pairings for Sunday's event at zMax Raceway in Charlotte.

  • Crying about hamburgers is dead-end on climate crisis, Republicans warned

    Congressman Peter Meijer, 33, warns that false claims of a burger ban or blaming immigrants risk losing the young generation Trump at a West Virginia rally in 2017. The continued embrace of Trumpian rhetoric has concerned some younger Republican lawmakers. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Lies that hamburgers will be banned, conspiracy-laden claims of government tyranny, blame for environmental degradation foisted upon immigrants – the Republican response to Joe Biden’s climate agenda suggests the base instincts of Donald Trump still strongly animate the party. Amid Biden’s attempts to cut planet-heating emissions, Republicans remain mired in the protection of fossil fuel interests, using aggressive, and sometimes invented, claims in the process. But the continued embrace of Trumpian rhetoric has concerned some younger Republican lawmakers aware of the increasingly dire warnings from climate scientists and growing voter alarm over global heating. “Plenty of members of the [Republican] conference are still in perpetual skeptic mode,” Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old Republican House representative, told the Guardian. “When you talk to younger conservatives, the issue of climate is No 1 or 2, but for older generations that’s not the case. It’s important for the future of our country and the party we stop viewing it as a partisan issue.” Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the former president’s role in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, said that the party was in the midst of a “generational shift” on climate but that progress was slow. “It’s moving a very large ship a matter of degrees. It won’t happen overnight,” said Meijer, who represents a Michigan district. “Climate is one of the areas I was concerned about in terms of the long-term trajectory of the party. We are seeing first steps in messaging and proposals. There’s a recognition that we have not been on the right side of this and we need to get on the right side of this.” Such progress can be hard to ascertain. Last month, in the wake of a major White House summit of world leaders where Biden vowed to cut US emissions in half this decade, the most prominent Republican response was a parade of invented claims that the president was going to restrict meat-eating to once a month. “OK, got that? No burgers on the Fourth of July. No steaks on the barbecue,” claimed Larry Kudlow, a former Trump adviser now a host on Fox News, which remains a hotbed of climate science denial but did ultimately acknowledge Biden has no such proposal. “We’ve always had a problem in respect to climate and now there’s this retreat to reactionary rhetoric that Biden is a socialist or Marxist,” said William Reilly, a Republican who was administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under George HW Bush. “It’s just not true and it doesn’t work because the country knows it’s not true.” Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, did unveil a narrow climate plan based largely around tree planting and clean energy innovation, although it does not mention phasing out the fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis, nor set out any sort of emissions reduction target. Meijer said he supported McCarthy’s plan and that Biden had embraced “fanciful and implausible priorities that are more about messaging to a progressive base than moving the needle on emissions”, but conceded that the untruths spread on meat bans showed “we are still prone to latching on to things without checking their veracity.” Republicans have also aligned themselves with rightwing groups to claim Biden will forcibly take away private property to meet his goal of protecting 30% of America’s land and waters by 2030, despite the White House pointing out this has never been proposed. Peter Meijer: ‘It’s moving a very large ship a matter of degrees. It won’t happen overnight.’ Photograph: Carlos Osorio/AP On 4 May, a bill put forward by Lauren Boebert, a Republican congresswoman from Colorado, to prevent the federal government acquiring more land was first announced in a newsletter sent by American Stewards of Liberty, a property rights group whose members have likened the Biden conservation plan to a famine caused by Joseph Stalin, as well as to the actions of Adolf Hitler. A spokesman for Boebert denied that American Stewards of Liberty crafted the bill and said it was “common practice” to consult outside groups before public announcements. The congresswoman herself said that Biden was guilty of a “massive leftist land-grab” driven by “extremist enviros funded by George Soros that believe the federal government should control every aspect of our daily lives, including our land”. Moves at the state level on climate change have also veered towards the extreme. Republicans are attempting to make Louisiana a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” to block federal rules that affect polluting industries, while their counterparts in Wyoming have set up an extraordinary legal fund to sue other states that refuse to take and burn its coal. The Arizona attorney general, Mark Brnovich, has even channeled Trumpist nativism by claiming in a lawsuit that immigrants are, in fact, the cause of the climate crisis as they release “pollutants, carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gases” into the atmosphere. “Muscle memory has taken over when we should be playing an entirely different game,” said Joseph Majkut, director of climate policy at the center-right Niskanen Center. “There are plenty of alternative, market-based policies for climate change but instead we just have this grab-bag of predictable, reflexive responses. If you’re crying about hamburgers you don’t really get to influence the policy debate.” Republican recalcitrance on the climate crisis is increasingly out of step with other conservative-led countries, such as the UK and Germany that have vowed to phase out polluting industries such as coal and eliminate emissions, and even its own voter base, with polling showing that GOP voters are increasingly worried about climate change and support measures such as limits on carbon emissions. Biden’s allies worry that the ability to combat the climate crisis will be hampered without a sea change in Republican opposition. “Eventually we will need a Republican party that has original, effective climate change ideas but right now it’s just utterly pathetic, it’s driven by grievance and exploiting resentments,” said Paul Bledsoe, who was an energy and climate adviser to Bill Clinton’s administration. Bledsoe added: “Biden’s proposals are very popular and clearly Republicans are getting desperate. They just aren’t interested in solving problems or governing, they have no proper identity. That will remain the same as long as Trump dominates the party.”

  • Russia chose a 36-year-old patriotic film star to send to space, sparking a race with Tom Cruise to be first to shoot a movie in orbit

    Yulia Peresild is set to undergo space training before launching for the ISS on October 5, Roscosmos said Thursday.

  • J. Yoon, Korean Singer With M.C. The Max, Dies at 39

    J. Yoon, singer with successful Korean rock band M.C. The Max, was found dead at home in Seoul on Thursday. He was 39. “J. Yoon left us on Thursday,” his agency 325 E&C said in a statement after it had been unable to reach him and called the police. “Members of M.C the Max and […]

  • Bruce Willis & John Travolta To Reteam For First Time Since ‘Pulp Fiction’ In ‘Paradise City’; Praya Lundberg Also Stars

    EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Bruce Willis and John Travolta are starring together again for the first time in 27 years in the Chuck Russell-directed action pic Paradise City. Production starts this Monday in Maui, Hawaii. Willis plays renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak […]

  • Evanna Lynch (a.k.a. Luna Lovegood) Gives PEOPLE a tour of NYC's New Harry Potter Store

    Harry Potter New York, an immersive flagship store spanning three floors and over 21,000 square feet, opens next month on June 3

  • Jill Biden’s tights and why society is obsessed with what older women wear

    What women decide to wear, no matter what they choose, can be a losing game. Experts weigh in on why society cares so and how we can move past it.

  • Couple Allegedly 'Fabricated' Missing Child Story So Their Truck Would Be Found Quicker

    An Arizona couple is accused of fabricating a missing child story so their truck would be found quicker. The Phoenix Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning for "an 18-month-old child” who was allegedly taken by two suspects who took a green pickup truck without permission. Stormee Wagner, 40, and James E. Wagner, 37, told police that the child, for whom they are caregivers, was in the back of the truck when it was taken, according to authorities. Police acted quickly and within hours the suspects and the truck were located, but they couldn’t find any baby. That is because, well, there was no baby. Police believe that the couple made up that part of their story to ensure that the cops worked quickly to recover their truck. Stormee Wagner and James Wagner Photo: MCSO “After an intensive search for the reported baby, we have learned that the ‘care giving couple’ fabricated the story of a kidnapping. The couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission,” police wrote later that day. “The resources used during this investigation worked tirelessly to find the alleged kidnapped baby. A police helicopter was also used during the search. With the facts as we now know them, the suspects will now be arrested and booked for false reporting to law enforcement” The pair were arrested on Thursday. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told AzFamily they were booked for false reporting to law enforcement. It’s not clear if they have entered pleas. They no longer appear to be in custody. The truck in question. Photo: Phoenix Police Department “I know there’s a lot of people that may think ‘You should have known this from the beginning.’ But we have to err on the side of finding this 18-month-old,” Fortune told KTAR. “We did the right thing.” Police have not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. The department has not identified the alleged truck thieves. It's unclear if the truck was illegally taken. It’s not clear if the Wagners have attorneys.