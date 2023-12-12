Former foster child now on a mission to spread holiday cheer to those in the system

MUNCIE, Ind. −Years, ago, Matthew Peiffer, a former foster child, wanted to spread some holiday cheer to youngsters living in foster care, and Muncie's generous community stepped up.

Megan Beaty, general Manager of McAllister's Deli; Marshall Farmer of Midas Car Care, Mike Bromwell of McAllister's Deli, Kyla Bartle of the Frozen Boulder in Yorktown and Matt Peiffer pose next to the accumulated gifts collected for the Foster Child Christmas Gift Program that provided a Christmas for 72 foster children in Indiana this year.

For the third year in a row, Peiffer and other volunteers donated money and set up trees bearing the needed gifts for foster kids through the Foster Select agency based in New Castle. The program is called the Foster Child Christmas Gift Program.

Peiffer started the program to provide Christmas gifts for foster kids in homes across the state and in Delaware County. Midas Care Care, McAllister's Deli and Frozen Boulder all participate in the program.

The late John "Jack" Surface, owner of the Midas franchises in Muncie and Anderson, began helping Peiffer in 2021, and Marshall Farmer, the son-in-law of Surface, has maintained the local Midas shop's dedication to the program.

Christmas trees with the needs of individual kids were set up this year, and customers take the names with the promise to return with the child's wish. The gifts are returned to McAllister's and the Frozen Boulder for distribution to the foster kids, with Peiffer making deliveries.

Megan Beaty, general manager of McAllister's in Muncie, said her customers were generous this year, emptying the tree set up in her restaurant and filling the place up with the gifts they bought.

The cars placed limits of $50 per child, but many spent beyond that amount ― all in the hopes of giving the foster children a spark of holiday spirit.

Kyla Bartle, who also kept a tree at her ice cream shop in Yorktown, said she got involved in the program through her friendship with Peiffer, who also plays the Easter Bunny in the springtime at the Frozen Boulder.

Peiffer's passion for helping children, especially foster children like he was, seems to hold no limits. He started a nonprofit called A Voice For Kids and he travels, often out of state, speaking on the need to help foster kids find a place in the world, increase awareness and draw attention to foster care needs.

Peiffer is also running for Congress this year for the open 5th District seat being vacated by Victoria Spartz. He signed up to be on the ballot as a Republican but says he isn't really campaigning for that office or expecting to win. He just wants to get the word about about the children in the foster system who need people to look out for them.

He was 3 years old when he was placed in Nevada’s foster care system. He was adopted shortly after with his two biological sisters, and Peiffer’s adoptive parents moved them to Indiana.

For the next 13 years, Peiffer and his sisters were victims of abuse until they were placed back into the foster care in 2013.

The siblings were separated, and within two years, Peiffer moved to eight different foster homes around the state.

“I tried to stay positive," Peiffer told The Star Press in 2020. "Every home that I was in, I tried to take something out of it that was beneficial and would help me long term.”

When he was 19, one of his sisters committed suicide just a month after she aged out of foster care.

Now in his mid-20s, Peiffer maintains his passion not to let foster kids fall through the cracks. He speaks to Congress members and state legislators and government officials in Indiana and other states. There are 11,000 foster children in the state of Indiana, Peiffer said and 180 in Delaware County. Some children have been placed in family homes while others are in institutions designed to care for foster kids.

Peiffer maintains A Voice for Kids page on Facebook, where he can be contacted. He said he hope other businesses and people who would like to volunteer to be a part of the Foster Child Christmas Gift Program next year to please get in touch.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be contacted at dpenticuff@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Former foster child now on a mission to spread holiday cheer