Former four-star Texas A&M wide receiver Raymond Cottrell picks Kentucky football

Kentucky football opened its 2024 transfer portal class by addressing its need for a new starting quarterback, but former five-star Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff will need help.

Wide receiver, running back and offensive line are among the other positions Kentucky is expected to pursue transfer reinforcements this offseason. Bookmark this page to follow along with the 2024 transfer class as new commitments are formalized.

Texas A&M transfer Raymond Cottrell was ranked as a top-30 wide receiver in the high school class of 2023.

WR Raymond Cottrell (Texas A&M)

With just three scholarship wide receivers who caught a pass last season set to return in 2024, Kentucky had a clear need for depth and impact talent at the position. Cottrell could provide both as a redshirt freshman with four seasons of eligibility remaining. A four-star prospect in the class of 2023, Cottrell caught one pass for 13 yards while appearing in 13 games for the Aggies this season. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Cottrell provides some much-needed size to the receiver room. The Milton, Florida, native was committed to Florida and Georgia in high school before ultimately signing with Texas A&M.

In three years at Georgia, quarterback Brock Vandagriff completed 12 of 21 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Brock Vandagriff (Georgia)

A five-star prospect in the high school class of 2021, Vandagriff spent three seasons as a backup at Georgia behind Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck before deciding to transfer in search of a starting opportunity. While Vandagriff has played only sparingly in blowout situations in college thus far, Kentucky will hope offensive coordinator Liam Coen can make the most of the talent that saw the 247Sports Composite rank him as the No. 4 quarterback in his high school class. Vandagriff was ranked ahead of current college stars J.J. McCarthy, Kyle McCord and Drake Maye in high school.

