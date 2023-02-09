Former Foxboro teacher pleads guilty to possessing dozens of images of child pornography

A former teacher at Foxboro High School has pleaded guilty to possessing dozens of images of child pornography, federal officials announced Thursday.

Thomas Davis, 42, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to one count of possession and receipt of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Davis was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in August 2021 after a search of his laptop revealed about 40 images of child pornography including images involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12, according to Rollins’ office.

A forensic analysis of Davis’ laptop is said to have also revealed additional child pornography.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18, 2023.

He faces up to at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW