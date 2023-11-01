Former Framingham man faces new charges more than a decade after being deported

BOSTON — A former Framingham resident whom federal authorities say has a history of violent crimes is facing a second deportation.

According to the federal office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Carlos A. Soares has a history of violent crimes in Framingham and Leominster dating back to 2005.

"The Brazilian national has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault and battery, home invasion, extortion, larceny, breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property, operating a vehicle after license suspension, two counts of uttering false documents, and two counts of a false statement on an application," according to a press release from ICE's Boston office.

Prior accusations include home invasion, arson

Soares, now of Worcester, was arrested in Framingham in October 2010 after authorities alleged he terrorized another man for several months, including committing a home invasion and setting the man's house on fire. Incidents occurred in Ashland and Framingham.

Authorities said Soares was trying to force the other man to pay for deported gang members to return to the United States. The charges were never resolved, because ICE took Soares into custody in late 2010 and he was deported back to Brazil in March 2011.

ICE, in the press release, said Soares originally came to the United States in April 2005, arriving in Texas. Later that year, an immigration judge ordered him to be deported, but authorities were not able to locate him until after his arrest in Framingham more than five years later.

According to ICE, Soares is alleged to have illegally returned to the country in September 2022, entering through Paso Del Norte, Texas.

On Oct. 24, a Massachusetts state trooper pulled over Soares while he was driving on Route 3 in Burlington. Soares faces several traffic-related charges, and he had outstanding warrants from the 2010 Framingham District Court case.

ICE issued a detainer and took him into custody on Oct. 25.

The government said the previous deportation order against Soares was reinstated and he is being held in federal custody pending deportation.

