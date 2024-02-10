Former Franklin Catholic clergy member jailed on sex crimes accusations involving minors

A former associate pastor at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin who was removed from that position amid an investigation of sexual misconduct involving a youth is now charged in the case.

Juan Carlos Garcia has been booked into the Williamson County Jail with a $2 million bond, according to jail records.

Garcia was indicted by the Williamson County grand jury on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, and two counts of sexual battery, according to the Diocese of Nashville.

St. Philip Catholic Church.

In early November, St. Philip officials reported to the Diocese of Nashville Safe Environment Office that a teen in the parish had made a report of improper touching involving Garcia.

The diocese relayed the report to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. A former FBI agent was retained to investigate the report, the Diocese of Nashville said.

The Franklin Police Department launched an investigation and Garcia was removed from his position at the parish and from public ministry, according to a Diocese of Nashville announcement in January.

Garcia was ordained to the priesthood in 2020 as an associate pastor at St. Rose of Lima in Murfreesboro until his assignment to St. Philip in July 2022.

