Former Franklin County attorney receives suspended sentence, probation in sex abuse cases

A former Franklin County attorney will spend 14 days in prison and two years on probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child in two different Iowa counties.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety arrested Daniel Wiechmann, 73, of Hampton in October on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child, according to a news release at the time.

The charges were brought in Polk, Dallas and Franklin counties. Because Wiechmann served as the Franklin County attorney between 2009 and 2014, the Polk County Attorney's Office served as a special prosecutor in the case.

A Polk County judge sentenced Wiechmann Tuesday to a suspended four years in prison and two years probation after he pleaded guilty to two aggravated misdemeanors. In his plea deal, Wiechmann admitted to inappropriately touching two minors between October 2014 and December 2019. Each charge has a mandatory maximum sentence of two years in prison, according to court records.

Wiechmann also pleaded guilty in the Dallas County case to one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse for an incident that occurred in March 2016. For that charge, Wiechmann received a sentence of 14 days in prison, a 351-day suspended sentence and two years probation.

The charges against Wiechmann in Franklin County were dismissed, court records show.

Wiechmann's sentences will run concurrently, a Polk County judge ruled, meaning he will spend a maximum of two years on probation for all charges. He also will be required to pay a fine of $2,835 and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. A protective order prohibiting Wiechmann from contacting the victims will remain in place until July 2028. Following his probation, Wiechmann will be on 10 years of supervised release.

In addition to serving as Franklin County attorney, Wiechmann was licensed as a seventh and eighth grade teacher until 1982, according to records from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. Wiechmann had been a Boy Scouts troop leader for years, ending in 1991, according to Des Moines Register archives.

