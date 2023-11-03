Former Franklin County Sheriff Dennis Pike dies

Nov. 2—FARMINGTON — A retired Franklin County sheriff has died.

Dennis Pike served in that post from 2001-2012, according to a social media source.

Before that, he was an officer at the Farmington Police Department, starting in 1966 and retired in 1989. He continued his service to community as a reserve officer before he was elected sheriff.

In all, his law enforcement career spanned more than four decades.

"During his 46 years, he was known for his kind demeanor and was always generous with a smile," according to a Franklin County Sheriff's Office posting Thursday morning.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of retired Farmington Police Officer and Franklin County Sheriff Dennis Pike," said a Facebook post by Farmington Police Department. "Truly an icon in local law enforcement, Sheriff Pike put the 'community' in community policing. Known by all to be kindhearted and caring, he certainly had a special way of doing business," the post said.

"No one loved a parade more than Sheriff Pike, leading countless processions for holidays and special events throughout the area . . . Rest in Peace, Dennis, and thank you for your many years of service to our humble community," the Ppolice Department's Facebook page said.

In 2011, he was recognized by the Quebec Provincial Police for his efforts in covering the U.S.-Canada border crossing and overseeing operations in the area.

Pike received the honor at a ceremony in Montreal after he was nominated for the oak-leaf cluster.

Farmington Selectman Steve Bunker said Thursday: "I had the pleasure and honor of serving (Pike) in various capacities, both as a police officer, a member of the Board of Selectpersons and also a deputy sheriff with him during his time as sheriff.

Bunker said Pike was "the epitome of public service. I found him to be one of the most honest and sincere and caring public servants. Particularly in his work as a law enforcement officer, he had the unique talent to be able to talk to and convince many, many persons to surrender themselves voluntarily and the use of force was never necessary with with him."

Bunker said Pike "was just that amicable type of person and he will be missed."

