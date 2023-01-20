Former Franklin Regional board member not guilty of Hempfield political sign thefts

Jan. 19—A jury deliberated less than 30 minutes Thursday before finding a former Franklin Regional School Board member not guilty of stealing political signs from Hempfield roadways.

Since his arrest nearly two years ago, Gary English, 66, of Murrysville claimed he was simply clearing litter and performing a task — removing illegally placed political signs from along public roadways — that was ignored by PennDOT and local governments.

"It's a good day," English said following the verdict. "It's not that I took signs. I merely transported signs to where they belong, to PennDOT."

During the two-day trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger, prosecutors claimed English, a retired salesman, broke the law and argued he should be found guilty of three misdemeanor counts of theft and a summary offense of disorderly conduct.

Jurors acquitted English of the theft offenses and the judge issued the not guilty finding for one summary offense.

Witnesses testified they spotted English, a Republican, removing signs touting the campaigns of Republican candidates for Hempfield supervisor, tax collector and school board near routes 66 and 30 on April 3, 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Jackie Knupp argued English acted as a vigilante who took property that was not his and suggested the former school board member — who ran for office in 2019 and resigned a year later — had no issues with his own campaign signs that were placed near local roads.

"Nobody made him king of the road. He trampled these candidates' free speech rights. Who is he to decide he is an avenger of these political signs," Knupp told jurors.

English testified that during his run for office, he placed only two signs — both on private property — and was not responsible for signs distributed by members of a separate political action committee that promoted his and other candidates' joint campaigns for the school board.

Story continues

English, who was represented at trial by the county's public defender's office, told jurors be believed the signs he removed were illegally placed on public rights of way and claimed PennDOT, the state agency responsible for their removal, abdicated its duty.

"It was litter, littering the landscape and they were a hazard on the highways that caused distracted drivers," English testified.

Following the trial, English said the jury's verdict justified his behavior.

"It's not just limited to campaign signs. I don't know if I will continue to remove signs. I might approach PennDOT to address these violations," English said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .