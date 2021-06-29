Former Franklin school secretary indicted for theft in office

Jun. 29—A former Franklin school secretary was indicted for allegedly taking more than $7,500 in school fees through deception and falsified school records to cover up the alleged thefts for nearly a five-year period.

Lanisa Ann Smith, 50, of Franklin, was indicted Friday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of theft in office and tampering with records, both third-degree felony charges.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned July 16 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Franklin City School District officials reported a theft on June 10, 2019, according to an incident report filed that day with the Franklin Police Division.

Police were initially were investigating a misdemeanor larceny allegation, but no amount was listed on the incident report.

Franklin School Superintendent Michael Sander said the former employee's resignation was accepted by the Franklin Board of Education at its June 24, 2019, meeting.

Acting Franklin police Chief Brian Pacifico said the case was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, which conducted the investigation with its forensic accounting unit. BCI found more discrepancies, which lengthened its investigation. Investigators said the thefts occurred from 2014 to 2019.