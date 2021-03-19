Former Frederick County substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges

Erika Riley, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

Mar. 19—A Frederick man was arrested Thursday and charged with several counts of distribution and possession of child pornography, according to the Maryland State Police.

The suspect, Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, 27, has been identified as a former substitute teacher for Frederick County Public Schools. He was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.

Valentin-Morales has not worked at FCPS in the last year, according to an email from Brandon Oland, communications manager for FCPS.

Investigators do not currently have any knowledge that the suspect had inappropriate contact with children as a result of his past employment with FCPS, according to MSP.

Valentin-Morales was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center where he was being held without bail as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Frederick Police Department began the investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online in August 2020. FPD was later assisted by Maryland State Police and the FBI. The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Maryland State Police and the FBI all participated in the search warrant and arrest at Valentin-Morales' home Thursday.

Authorities said Valentine-Morales was distributing the content on "share sites."

Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley

Recommended Stories

  • School employee in Harnett County charged with sexual contact with a child

    Cape Fear Christian Academy fired Tammy Moran on Friday. Moran had been the school’s chief finance officer.

  • FBI releases new videos of Capitol attack, asks for help identifying suspects

    The FBI on Thursday released more videos and pictures of alleged assaults on police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The released content includes images from more than 15,000 hours of video evidence collected by the FBI. Of the more than 300 suspects already arrested in the investigation, more than 65 individuals have been arrested for assaulting police officers.

  • Streamer Gross Gore banned from Twitch after years of sexual misconduct allegations

    Streamer Ali Larsen, known as Gross Gore, has been banned from Twitch after years of sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Kamala Harris condemns ‘heinous act of violence’ in Atlanta speech after shooting

    Police are still investigating the motive of the shootings, which killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent

  • Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

    The Minneapolis police department on Friday was reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them. The clash came as a jury is being seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death last May. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. In June, Minneapolis agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police as it worked to remake the city’s police force following Floyd's death.

  • 'Our silence is complicity': Biden and Harris condemn anti-Asian violence during Atlanta visit

    President and vice-president address nation reckoning with ‘heinous act’ that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speak at Emory University in Atlanta. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have condemned a “heinous act of violence” during a trip to Atlanta, hoping to console a city and Asian American communities rocked by the attack this week that left eight people dead and one injured. Delivering remarks on Friday evening at Emory University after a day spent meeting with Asian American community leaders and politicians, the president and vice-president spoke out forcefully against the shooting, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, as well as the rise in anti-Asian violence. “Hate can have no safe harbor in America,” Biden said, calling on Americans to stand up to bigotry when they see it. “Our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.” Biden said “it was heart wrenching to listen to” Asian American state legislators and other community leaders discuss living in fear. “Racism is real in America. And it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been. Sexism, too,” said Harris, calling the shootings a “heinous act of violence”. “The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs. “Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear,” Harris added: six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent, seven were women, and “the shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans”. The visit comes amid a nationwide surge in verbal and physical attacks against Asian Americans. Biden on Friday expressed support for the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, a bill that would strengthen the government’s reporting and response to hate crimes and provide resources to such communities. Both Biden and Harris spoke to the rise in anti-Asian violence over the past year, with Biden alluding to the Donald Trump and other Republicans who have repeatedly demonized China for the coronavirus. “Words have consequences,” Biden said. “Whatever the motivation [for the shootings] we know this: too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying. Waking up each morning the past year feeling their safety and the safety of their loved ones are stake. They’ve been attacked, blamed, scapegoated and harassed.” “It’s been a year of living in fear for their lives just to walk down their street. Grandparents afraid to leave their homes. Small businesses attacked.” “Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated” throughout the pandemic, Harris said. “We’ve had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans. People with the biggest pulpits spreading this kind of hate.” The gunman targeted two massage parlors in Atlanta and another on the outskirts of the city. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the murder of eight people and the assault of another. The ethnicity of the victims has prompted a discussion about race and the treatment of Asian Americans, particularly women, in America. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office was heavily criticized after claiming the shootings appeared unrelated to race, and for stating that Long related that he was “having a bad day” when he opened fire at the three spas. Flowers and signs at the growing memorial at the scene of two of the massage parlor shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA Four more victims were named on Friday. Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63, were shot and killed at two neighboring massage parlors in north-east Atlanta. Delaina Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at a parlor north-west of the city. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but survived. The day after the shootings the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, was the focus of scorn after he said Long “gave no indicators” that his crimes were racially motivated. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no,” Reynolds said. The seeming acceptance of Long’s statement prompted widespread backlash, with Asian American leaders pointing to the rise in hate crimes against Asians and the stigmatization of Asian women. “It looked like a hate crime to me,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told CNN on Thursday night. “This was targeted at Asian spas. Six of the women who were killed were Asian so it’s difficult to see it as anything but that.” Bottoms said: “There are many areas of hate that are covered within the definition of a hate crime.” In Atlanta, Asian Americans are still trying to come to terms with the shootings. Woojin Kang, a young man of Korean descent, stood on the sidewalk in front of Gold Spa on Thursday evening, the site of one of the shootings, holding a neon yellow sign that read “Asian women’s bodies have been slayed” above the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”. “The biggest thing I’m encouraging in my community is to lament. That means to viciously cry out in any way that may manifest. But we need to cry out. We can’t be silent any more,” Kang said. “People say Asians are the submissive ones, we’ll be quiet. No. We need to cry out, whatever that looks like. For me, that looked like coming out today with signs, standing on the street.” Biden and Harris had already been scheduled to visit Atlanta, as part of a tour designed to laud the recently passed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill, but the focus of the visit was changed in the wake of the shootings. The shootings came just days after Biden had warned of the rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent. In a speech on 11 March – his first primetime address as president – Biden condemned anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” Biden said during that address. “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.” Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020. Agencies contributed reporting

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • 'You can only go out to dinner once per night'

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday upgraded its expectations for the U.S. economy.

  • 'Pandora's box' of Northern Ireland could be opened unless EU changes Brexit deal, loyalists warn

    Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement is under threat and a "Pandora's box" of protest and political crisis will be opened unless the European Union agrees to significant changes to the Brexit deal, a senior loyalist warned on Friday. The 1998 accord, known as the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, ended three decades of violence between mostly Catholic nationalists fighting for a united Ireland and mostly Protestant unionists, or loyalists, who want Northern Ireland to stay part of the United Kingdom. David Campbell, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council, which represents the views of loyalist paramilitaries, said he was calling for dialogue with the EU and Ireland to change the Northern Irish Protocol that he said had breached fundamental principles of the 1998 deal.

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico statehood

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Cuomo accuser says governor had dartboard with New York City mayor’s face on it

    Senior political figures are longtime rivals

  • A Georgia Sheriff's spokesperson who said the suspected Atlanta spa shooter just had 'a very bad day' once promoted anti-Asian COVID-19 T-shirts on Facebook

    In April 2020, Baker shared an image on Facebook of a T-shirt with a Corona beer-inspired logo that read, "Covid 19, IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

  • Stephen Colbert Blames Trump’s ‘Kung Flu’ Racism for Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    “One thing is clear, this isn’t an isolated incident,” Stephen Colbert told Late Show viewers Thursday night during a long section of his monologue about the Atlanta mass shooting that clearly targeted Asian women.As the host explained, studies have shown a dramatic increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans last year, spiking in March and April at the beginning to the COVID-19 lockdowns. “And that matches up neatly with the person who, for nearly a year, did this,” Colbert said before playing a damning supercut of Donald Trump using slurs like “China virus,” “China plague” and “kung flu.”“He’s clearly just using hate as a tool to blame his own failings on a foreign country,” the host said, joking it’s the “same way he went around insisting that Portugal was Eric’s real dad.”Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine StatementMost unnervingly, Colbert played a clip from exactly one year earlier when White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump directly if he thought that type of racist rhetoric could put Asian Americans in danger. “No, not at all. Not at all,” Trump replied. “I think they probably would agree with it 100 percent. It comes from China. There’s nothing not to agree with.”“Wow, that did not age well,” Colbert shot back. “And neither did the words coming out of its mouth.”He went on to say that Trump “bears a particular responsibility for amplifying this form of hatred, just as surely as he bears responsibility for the series of events on January 6th.”“But this is a January 6th that’s happening every day for Asian-American people in our country because he was desperate to pass the buck, or at least exchange it for some yuan,” Colbert continued. “This will always be part of his legacy. He will always be remembered as a hateful man who left a stain, not just on the White House pillows, but on our whole society by inviting his MAGA minions to an all-you-can-hate racist buffet.”“It’s going to take a long time to repair the damage he’s done and I hope one day he’ll come to understand how much pain he’s caused,” Colbert concluded. “I’m sorry, I misread that. I hope one day he sits on his own balls. Like, really hard.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Biden to reach goal of 100m Covid vaccines in 100 days as early as Thursday

    Mr Biden’s 100th day in office will happen on 30 April

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.