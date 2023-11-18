Former Frederick County town commissioner arrested for allegedly assaulting 13-year-old son

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a former Emmitsburg town commissioner Friday after he allegedly assaulted his 13-year-old son.

On November 17, deputies said they responded to reports of a domestic incident in the 200 block of North Seton Ave.

After investigating, deputies said they found probable cause to arrest Joseph Anthony Ritz III, 47, for assault.

Deputies said the child showed visual signs of assault on his body.

