Former Frederick pediatrician found incompetent to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors

Jul. 8—A Frederick County Circuit Court judge ruled Wednesday that a former pediatrician accused of sexually abusing minors is not competent to stand trial, after two psychiatrists testified to the doctor's alleged delusions.

Ernesto Cesar Torres, 70, of Frederick, is charged with 98 counts of sexual offenses against 19 juvenile victims between July 2001 and April 2019. He also faces 61 charges of sexual abuse in another case, with the alleged offenses dating back to the 1980s. His medical license is suspended.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt, in a written opinion issued Wednesday ruled, Torres is incompetent and ordered he continue to be held in a hospital under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Health. Torres' competency will be reviewed in 90 days, in addition to annual reviews.

Torres was previously found incompetent to stand trial in April 2020, but another competency hearing was held two weeks ago after his incompetency was recently called into question during his hospitalization at Spring Grove Hospital.

"Competency is defined as a defendant's capability to assist counsel in preparing a defense and to understand the nature of the proceedings," according to a release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

During the approximately seven-hour hearing June 23, two psychiatrists opined whether Torres' delusions of an "evil black witch" make him incompetent to stand trial. Torres reportedly believes a witch came out of a painting in his home and took ahold of his life.

Dr. Christiane Tellefsen, called by defense attorney Margaret Teahan, testified Torres is incompetent and has delusion disorder, which affects his understanding of the court system. Teahan could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Danielle Robinson, of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), found Torres was competent to stand trial. In court, Robinson described Torres' belief in the "witch" as unusual, but not to the extent that he is not in touch with reality otherwise, stating he was able to speak intelligently about other topics including court operations.

Story continues

Solt found each opinion is "equally possible."

"Hospitalization has clearly not altered Defendant's perception of the influence of the [witch] on his life, his pending criminal cases, and the people involved in these cases," Solt wrote. "Both of the witnesses are experts in the field whose credentials are equally impressive. The Court concludes that each opinion is equally possible. Therefore, this Court cannot conclude, today, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Defendant is presently competent to stand trial."

With this conclusion, State's Attorney Charlie Smith believes the victims miss out on an opportunity for closure.

"It's very frustrating that these countless victims won't be able to confront the Defendant and have their day in court," Smith wrote. "It often provides some closure and assists in the healing process. With this ruling, that avenue is closed. We still feel strongly that [Torres] is competent and fully understands the abuse that he inflicted."

In an interview, Smith described the case as a "unique situation," considering Torres is continuing to be held under the supervision of MDH — whose psychiatrist testified she believes Torres to be competent. Though further competency reviews are scheduled, Smith acknowledged the court will dismiss the charges against Torres after the expiration of five years. If that were to occur, the state's attorney's office could potentially file a petition for extraordinary cause to extend the timeline.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller