Former Frederick resident charged with possessing, filming child porn

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·2 min read

Mar. 6—A former Frederick resident was charged with possessing and filming child pornography after he allegedly met a 13-year-old girl through social media.

David L. Mangum, 24, of Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bail, online court records show. He was charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn, and one count each of promoting/distributing child porn, soliciting child porn, displaying obscene material to a minor and filming child porn.

The Frederick Police Department responded to Mangum's former residence on Butterfly Lane Jan. 28 after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Mangum spoke with police and allegedly admitted to possessing child porn on his cell phone and having what he called a "romantic relationship" with a 14-year-old girl who lives in Pennsylvania, according to charging documents. He reportedly gave his phone to police, then said he has a problem and wants to stop.

At the time police filed charges in February, they believed Mangum had left the Frederick area.

On his phone, police allegedly found several videos and images of child porn depicting numerous children, and evidence of him purchasing it.

Police contacted the parent of the 14-year-old victim, charging documents state. The child allegedly told police during an interview at the child advocacy center Feb. 3 that she sent Mangum child porn at his request and that he sent her sexually explicit images and messages.

They reportedly met on social media when she was 13, in October of 2019. She alleged he initially said he was 17, then told her his actual age months later. They never met in person, according to charging documents.

Mangum is to be represented in court by a public defender, but no specific attorney's name was listed online Friday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Recommended Stories

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Adesanya fights Blachowicz for 2nd title belt at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya stepped onto the UFC 259 scale in a mask and sweatpants. Few fighters love a little extra cheese more than Adesanya, whose charismatic flamboyance is as much fun as his otherworldly fighting skill. Adesanya's attempt to join the UFC's most exclusive champions' club tops the long list of reasons to be curious about UFC 259 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

  • Senate rejects Bernie Sanders proposal for $15 minimum wage in coronavirus relief package

    A proposal from Bernie Sanders to raise the federal hourly minimum wage to $15 from its current $7.25 failed in the Senate after the senator sought to include the measure in a White House-backed coronavirus relief package. The House of Representatives included the wage hike in its version of its $1.9 trillion legislation, which includes unemployment relief, support for families with children, and funding for schools and vaccine distribution, among other initiatives critical to Joe Biden’s plan to combat the pandemic and its economic fallout a year after the outbreak. After the Senate rules-advising parliamentarian shot down the inclusion of a wage increase in the bill, Senator Sanders vowed to introduce an amendment to put it into the legislation.

  • Most Americans disapprove of Biden immigration executive order, as nearly half want to keep border wall

    About 55 per cent of Americans oppose recent executive order related to deporting immigrants

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • Conners builds 1-shot lead at Bay Hill as McIlroy lurks

    Corey Conners spent more time grinding out pars than chasing birdies, and that proved to be the right recipe Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as Bay Hill began to bake under a warm sun. Conners surged into the lead with a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole — his second eagle on that hole in two days — for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot advantage over former Bay Hill winner Martin Laird (67). Rory McIlroy was poised to at least join Conners in the afternoon until he hit a couple of loose drives that cost him one shot when he could only pitch back to the fairway, leading to bogeys.

  • Biden will publicly pitch Covid relief bill as it is debated in the Senate

    The plea will take place a day after Republicans required the 628-page legislation be read aloud

  • Sean Hannity: Biden border crisis 'another political lie of the left'

    'Hannity' host chastises president, mainstream media for pretending southern border surge isn't happening

  • House Impeachment Manager Eric Swalwell Sues Trump for Inciting Capitol Riot

    Reuters/Joshua RobertsRep. Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat who spearheaded impeachment arguments against Donald Trump earlier this year, has sued the former president and some of his most powerful allies for their roles in inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection.The lawsuit was filed Friday and it aims to hold Trump—as well as his son Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)—accountable for inflaming tensions ahead of the Jan. 6 riot. All four men spoke at the rally outside the White House before the attack.Swalwell’s lawsuit is just the latest legal blow to Trump—it follows a similar lawsuit that Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and the NAACP served to Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club last week. Like Thompson’s suit, it cites the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, which was designed to protect lawmakers from violence and intimidation.But Swalwell’s suit—which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the law firm KaiserDillon PLLC—goes further and accuses Trump and his key allies of breaking anti-terrorism laws, aiding and abetting violent rioters, and intentionally inflicting “severe emotional distress” on lawmakers who were at the Capitol that day.The complaint alleges: “As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.”Swalwell argues that, as a result of Trump’s role in inciting the riot, he should be forced to pay financial damages and, in the future, be made to provide written notice seven days in advance of a rally or public event hosted in Washington on an important election day.The lawsuit concludes: “The defendants, in short, convinced the mob that something was occurring that—if actually true—might indeed justify violence, and then sent that mob to the Capitol with violence-laced calls for immediate action.”During his trial, Trump’s lawyers repeatedly denied that he was responsible for the attack on the Capitol, and asserted that the then-president was protected by the First Amendment when he urged his supporters outside the White House to “fight like hell” to “stop the steal.”In response to the suit, Trump spokesman Jason Miller reportedly said in a statement, “Eric Swalwell is a low-life with no credibility.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • 23 times royals recycled their favorite outfits

    Kate Middleton is known for recycling some of her best looks, but she's not the only royal who likes to rewear outfits.

  • Honda to sell limited batch of self-driving cars

    Honda is selling 100 self-driving carsThe limited edition Legend sedan has a ''Traffic Jam Pilot'' system which controls acceleration, braking, and steeringIt can also alert the driver to respond when handing over controlby vibrating the driver's seatbeltHonda's goal is to become the first companyto mass produce a car with such level 3 technologyThe Legend will retail at $103,000

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate extends $300 weekly unemployment benefit in Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."