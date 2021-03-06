Former Frederick resident charged with possessing, filming child porn

Mar. 6—A former Frederick resident was charged with possessing and filming child pornography after he allegedly met a 13-year-old girl through social media.

David L. Mangum, 24, of Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bail, online court records show. He was charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn, and one count each of promoting/distributing child porn, soliciting child porn, displaying obscene material to a minor and filming child porn.

The Frederick Police Department responded to Mangum's former residence on Butterfly Lane Jan. 28 after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Mangum spoke with police and allegedly admitted to possessing child porn on his cell phone and having what he called a "romantic relationship" with a 14-year-old girl who lives in Pennsylvania, according to charging documents. He reportedly gave his phone to police, then said he has a problem and wants to stop.

At the time police filed charges in February, they believed Mangum had left the Frederick area.

On his phone, police allegedly found several videos and images of child porn depicting numerous children, and evidence of him purchasing it.

Police contacted the parent of the 14-year-old victim, charging documents state. The child allegedly told police during an interview at the child advocacy center Feb. 3 that she sent Mangum child porn at his request and that he sent her sexually explicit images and messages.

They reportedly met on social media when she was 13, in October of 2019. She alleged he initially said he was 17, then told her his actual age months later. They never met in person, according to charging documents.

Mangum is to be represented in court by a public defender, but no specific attorney's name was listed online Friday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31.

