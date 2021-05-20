Nicolas Sarkozy on trial again over spending for failed 2012 election campaign

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
On March 1, the 66-year-old became France&#39;s first post-war president to be sentenced to prison&#xa0; - THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images
Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, goes on trial on Thursday on charges that his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid was illegally financed, a scandal that has thrown his party into turmoil.

Mr Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of €22.5 million (£19 million) on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande. He has denied wrongdoing.

President from 2007 to 2012, Mr Sarkozy faces up to one year in prison and a fine of €3,750 if found guilty.

The trial, initially scheduled to start in March but postponed because one of the lawyers was hospitalised with Covid-19, is scheduled to last until June 22.

The proceedings will begin less than three months after Mr Sarkozy was convicted of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He has appealed that verdict.

Following several scandals, French law since 1990 has strictly limited political campaign spending.

According to the judicial investigation in his case, Mr Sarkozy "indisputably benefited from fraud that allowed him to have, during his 2012 campaign, resources much superior to what the law authorised".

Mr Sarkozy and his wife, Carla Bruni - PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images
An investigative magistrate concluded that Mr Sarkozy and his close entourage decided to hold "spectacular and expensive rallies." The campaign's total cost allegedly reached at least €42.8 million.

The investigation did not establish whether Mr Sarkozy allegedly participated in trying to cover up the overspending, which included forging invoices, or ordered fraudulent actions himself.

In addition to the former president, 12 other people and the company in charge of organising the campaign rallies are facing trial on charges that include forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

During the judicial investigation, some of them admitted wrongdoing.

Jerome Lavrilleux, his former deputy campaign director, described on national television in 2014 a system of fake invoices that allegedly allowed the conservative party, then named UMP, to pay for the campaign rallies, with the alleged complicity of public relation firm Bygmalion.

The scandal prompted a destructive battle within the party as its leaders blamed each other.

Mr Sarkozy has denied that illegal money financed his campaign. Speaking to investigative magistrates, he asked: "Where is the money?" suggesting that some people within his party might have misused it.

He also said he doesn't remember two notes from his campaign accountants, allegedly given to him weeks before the election, warning against racking up additional expenses.

The UMP party was renamed The Republicans in 2015. One year later, Mr Sarkozy ran for president again and was defeated in the party's primary.

Mr Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017 but still has a lot of influence within the Republicans. French media have reported that he maintains regular contact with centrist president Emmanuel Macron, whose first term ends next year and whom Mr Sarkozy is said to be advising.

