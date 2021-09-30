Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of illegal campaign financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted Thursday of violating campaign finance laws during his unsuccessful re-election campaign in 2012 and sentenced to a year of house arrest, according to AP.

Why it matters: It comes after Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, in March for corruption and influence peddling in another case that is currently pending appeal.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: In the illegal campaign finance case, prosecutors argued that Sarkozy intentionally surpassed the amount of money a candidate can spend during a campaign.

Prosecutors accused him of knowingly spending 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) — almost double the legal amount — on his re-election bid, which he lost.

Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, denied wrongdoing throughout the trial and can appeal the conviction and sentence.

Go deeper: Macron tells Europe to "stop being naive" as France inks defense deal with Greece

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.