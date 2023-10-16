Former Fresno City College coach arrested, accused of making threats to shoot students

A Fresno City College professor and former basketball coach was arrested after making threats to harm people on campus, according to police.

Ed Madec was arrested Friday for threats he made while teaching a class on Aug. 15, the campus police said in a “timely warning” notification required by the Clery Act of 1998.

“(W)hile teaching a class, Mr. Madec allegedly made threats against college officials and students in general, stating that he would shoot them,” the police department said in the notification.

Madec was placed on administrative leave following the class in August. He was arrested about 2 p.m. Friday in Merced County, police said.

He was taken to Fresno County Jail but has since posted bail, police said.

Given the nature of the alleged threats, police said anyone on campus should not approach him but rather call 911 or campus police at 559-244-6140.

Madec did not immediately return a request for comment.

Madec teaches physical education at the college. He formerly coached the Fresno City College men’s basketball team and then at Buchanan High School basketball.

Madec was removed as the college coach and placed on paid administrative leave in February 2020 with one regular-season game remaining because of alleged violations over snacks and team barbecues.