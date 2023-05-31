Former Fresno State guard Joseph Hunter charged with two weapons felonies

Former Fresno State basketball player Joseph Hunter has been charged with two felonies by the Fresno County District Attorney following an arrest on weapons charges.

Hunter, the top player in coach Justin Hutson’s 2022 recruiting class, faces one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking and one count of possession of an assault weapon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning in Fresno County Superior Court and if convicted the San Joaquin Memorial High graduate faces a maximum sentence of three years and eight months.

Two others arrested with Hunter also face felony charges — Isaiah Pirtle, according to the district attorney’s office committed one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.

Vonkell Damar Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of an assault weapon.

Hunter and Pirtle were arrested May 26 following an investigation by the Central Valley Gun Crime Task Force, and after the completion of multiple search warrants. Holmes remains at large.

Hunter, a four-star recruited regarded as one of the top shooting guards in the nation, was dismissed from the team following his arrest.

The DA’s office on Wednesday said the alleged crimes occurred April 9 through May 16.

This story will be updated.