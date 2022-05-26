Former Fresno youth minister arrested on sex charges involving minors

A former youth pastor was arrested on charges related to child molestation, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said Wednesday.

Francisco Dejesus Bautista, 38, was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony charges with a bail of $270,000.

Botti said the investigation began after a family member learned of possible criminal activity and called the sheriff’s office.

Detectives reported that Bautista molested two young girls. He also was arrested previously in 2019 for a prior sexual offense involving a child.

Detectives believe there may be other victims that were not reported, and asked that anyone with information contact detective Jose Leon at 559-600-8205 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.