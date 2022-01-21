Former Friedens woman may see jail time for selling $100 of meth

Tammy Berkebile, 40, formerly of Friedens, pleaded guilty Tuesday to drug delivery involving methamphetamine on Tuesday in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

The plea occurred two days before she was scheduled to go to trial for an incident that occurred Jan. 29, 2020. Court dockets show that jer husband, 42-year-old Justin Lewis Berkebile, is still facing a trial for a similar incident that happened two weeks prior on Jan. 8, 2020.

After a plea arrangement, the Somerset County District Attorney's Office agreed to ask the judge to withdrawal the charges of use of a communication facility — basically use of a cell phone involving an illegal activity, a third-degree felony — and a misdemeanor possession of an illegal substance in exchange for her pleading guilty to drug delivery. President Judge D. Gregory Geary accepted the plea agreement Tuesday.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Justin Berkebile of Friedens walked out of a mobile home along Countryside Lane to the passenger side of a waiting vehicle and handed about one gram of methamphetamine to the occupant in exchange for $90, according to court records.

Two weeks later, on Jan. 29, 2020, Tammy Berkebile did the same, only for $10 more.

The person in the car during the exchanges was a confidential informant for the state police, according to a probable-cause affidavit. On April 14 the duo was charged with drug-related offenses stemming from the Jan. 8 and Jan 29 incidents.

Both cases have been in the county trial court since Aug. 30, when the couple was formally arraigned on the charges.

Justin Berkebile faces drug delivery, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, at trial. He has been placed on the criminal trial list for Feb. 1, in which all the criminal trials set for March will be pulled.

According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, Tammy Berkebile is scheduled to be sentenced by Geary on March 21.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Former Friedens woman pled guilty to drug delivery involving meth