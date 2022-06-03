Former Friona police officer sentenced for sexually abusing teen boys

The J. Marvin Jones Federal Building and Mary Lou Robinson United States Courthouse in Amarillo.

A former South Plains police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison for sexually abusing two teenage boys two years ago.

Delia Ruiz, 31, who was an officer in the Friona Police Department, faced 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in January to a count of enticement of a minor.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk sentenced her to 240 months in prison after a sentencing hearing in an Amarillo federal court.

Ruiz admitted she had a sexual relationship with two teenagers beginning in the fall of 2020.

Court records show she began a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy in November 2020 and the relationship continued until the Spring 2021, when the teen was 17 years old.

Ruiz admitted to sending flirtatious messages to the teen as well as intimate photographs of herself and videos of her performing a sexual act.

She began a sexual relationship in the Spring of 2021 with a 15-year-old boy after meeting him at the older teen's home.

Ruiz sent the teen flirtatious messages and arranged to meet him in a church parking lot for sex in her car three times.

She also sent him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and warned him not to tell anyone about what they did because she could get into “big trouble," according to court documents.

According to court documents she was interested in a third teen but did not have an opportunity to pursue a relationship with him.

Ruiz was arrested in October 2021 and was fired the Fiona Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Former Friona police officer sentenced for sexually abusing teens