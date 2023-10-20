Former FSU student arrested after threatening to shoot up a Gainesville middle school

A Gainesville man was arrested late Thursday evening after posting a video to his Instagram account in the form of a “suicide note,” disclosing plans that he wished to shoot up a local middle school and “attack the state.”

Daniel Julio Dominguez, 31, is charged with two felonies − one count of intent to commit terrorism that results in death and one count of written communication for threatening to kill or do bodily injury. The terrorism charge could result in a life sentence.

Though Dominguez writes on the post that it was an "art of fiction," the video shows a rifle and handgun on his side.

“Please don’t call the police or report my account,” Dominguez wrote. “I would like to enjoy my freedom of movement, and not go to jail for art.

In the video, he describes in the original video that his childhood was taken away from him, and his mother was an immigrant who was overworked and underpaid. “America has only insisted that I struggle,” he said in the video.

“I've decided to take up arms and attack the state … target the middle school I went to,” Dominguez said. “I will be going on Saturday or Sunday when no children are there.”

A Facebook page associated with Dominguez, a Gainesville High School graduate, lists him as a “Shop Supervisor at Florida State University” who previously studied environmental science at the school.

“GPD was able to locate and detain Mr. Dominguez within Gainesville. They learned that the suspect lived in the unincorporated area of the county and notified Sheriff’s Detectives,” an Alachua County Sheriff's Office Facebook post said.

Dominguez is currently in the Alachua County Jail with a bond of $2 million dollars.

