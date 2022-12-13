Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of defunct cryptocurrency company FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas, authorities said Monday.

The office of the attorney general of the Bahamas said in an announcement that it will extradite Bankman-Fried to the United States, where he is wanted on unspecified criminal charges, as soon as a formal request is made.

“The Bahamas and United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement.

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced shortly after the arrest that his office expects to unseal its indictment involving Bankman-Fried on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

