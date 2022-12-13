Former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas on U.S. federal charges

The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas after United States federal prosecutors filed criminal charges — paving the way for his extradition back to the U.S.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York made the announcement via Twitter Monday evening. Bahamian Attorney General Sen. Ryan Pinder also confirmed the arrest in a press release.

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the tweet.

The U.S. is likely to request Bankman-Fried’s extradition, Pinder said.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried attends a press conference at the FTX Arena in downtown Miami on Friday, June 4, 2021. The press conference was held to formally announce that the Miami Heat’s new home would be called the FTX Arena.

READ MORE: Miami’s star turn in the crypto boom now has an iconic bust: the Heat’s FTX Arena

The $32 billion company, based in the Bahamas before its collapse into bankruptcy last month, owes Miami-Dade a $5.5 million payment in January as part of its sponsorship deal for the county’s basketball arena — but its finances are a shambles, according to court filings.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Heat president of business operations Eric Woolworth, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Heat players Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem attend a press conference where it was formally announced that the Miami Heats new home would be called the FTX Arena in downtown Miami, Florida, on Friday, June 4, 2021.

READ MORE: FTX scandal brings ‘hardship’ from Miami Heat arena deal. County asks judge to help

Miami-Dade asked a judge on Nov. 22 to allow the county to break the FTX 19-year, $130 million naming-rights agreement for the Miami Heat arena, warning of “significant hardship” if forced to remain associated with the failed crypto company and its scandalous corporate behavior.

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

Before his announced arrest, Bankman-Fried was expected to testify virtually before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, but his attorneys told CNBC that he will not testify.

Miami Herald staff writers Doug Hanks and Jacqueline Charles contributed to this report.