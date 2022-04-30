Former fugitive convicted in 2014 kidnapping, sexual assault, records say

An East Memphis man who was a fugitive for nearly four years was convicted on April 29 of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a restaurant server in his home in 2014, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Kelvin Montgomery, 55, was convicted in criminal court on counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery, a release said.

He remains in custody and will be sentenced on June 10.

Montgomery, a self-employed appliance repairman, met the 35-year-old victim on the evening of June 15, 2014, at an East Memphis restaurant where she worked, a release.

The victim agreed to have a drink with him, but said that when they got to his house on Willow Road he became violent, officials said.

The woman said Montgomery handcuffed, gagged and choked her before forcing her to have sex, the release said.

She said she pretended to be unconscious and that when he fell asleep in the bed, she managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s for help.

Montgomery was arrested five days later and was freed on a $100,000 bond the next day.

In July of 2016, Montgomery pled guilty in court to a series of criminal charges and received a 12-year sentence. According to reports, the judge gave him 30 more days of freedom before he had to surrender and begin his incarceration.

Instead of surrendering, Montgomery fled the jurisdiction and lived on a sailboat in an Orange Beach, Alabama, marina under an assumed name until federal marshals captured him in June of 2017.

Officials then found an Arkansas woman who was with him that had been reported missing by her family.

According to a release, the woman said Montgomery made her use a false name, was abusive to her, and would not let her leave, but she declined to press charges.

Montgomery pled guilty in 2018 in an Alabama federal court to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, then was returned to the Shelby County Jail.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



