Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU

A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody.

FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.

The FBI has been tracking Albert since 2021, saying Albert subscribes to white supremacist and neo-nazi ideas and often posts about them online.

They said he once posted “tear gas a synagogue” when someone asked about plans for the weekend and another time posted a coded derogatory reference about killing Black people.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said Albert posted polls on social media about hanging minorities and gay people. They also said he was kicked out of the Air Force for talking about how someone could commit a mass shooting.

Albert told investigators his post threatening a mass shooting at FSU was satire and a joke.

His defense attorney tried to show he could live with his grandmother in Maryland and get mental health treatment, but the judge ordered him to stay in custody.

Full Sail officials said he is no longer a student there. In court, Albert’s uncle indicated he’d been suspended because of the threat.

